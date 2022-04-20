Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Secret Service investigates shooting at location connected to Peruvian Embassy

City police say the Secret Service is handling the investigation

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Police responded to reports of a shooting at a location connected to the Peruvian Embassy in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

DC police say the Secret Service is handling the investigation, according to NBC News anchor Jummy Olabanji. Reports say there is at least one gunshot victim.

The shooting took place at the 3000 block of Garrison Street in Northwest D.C. The Peruvian Embassy is located on Massachusetts Avenue, however.

Authorities have not disclosed what connection the location has to the Peruvian embassy, but Garrison street is a residential area.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

