DC police release bodycam footage of Karon Hylton’s fatal moped crash

Washington D.C. police have released bodycam footage from the officers who were following a 20-year-old Black man in the moments before his fatal moped crash last week.

The death of Karon Hylton sparked protests in the capital city this week, with some turning violent as protesters confronted police. Hylton’s family has blamed the police for his death.

PROTESTERS CLASH WITH DC POLICE FOR SECOND NIGHT OVER FATAL MOPED CRASH

Patrol officers spotted Hylton riding a Revel electric moped on a sidewalk in the 500 block of Kennedy Street NW without a helmet around 10:10 p.m. on Friday, police said. Officers then activated their emergency lights and attempted to make a traffic stop, officials said.

The bodycam footage shows the perspective of two officers in the patrol vehicle as they follow Hylton, who continued to drive the moped away from the police. The video shows the moment Hylton drove out of an alley and crashed into the side of another vehicle.

Officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived and rushed Hylton to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. D.C. police classified Hylton’s death as a traffic fatality.

An officer is also seen on the bodycam footage checking on the passengers of the van that the moped struck, asking “Is everybody OK?”

Protests erupted Wednesday for the second straight night over Hylton’s death. Protesters chanted “Justice for Karon” as they made their way from the scene of the crash to a precinct, Fox 5 DC reported.

While reports indicated that some protests were peaceful, violent clashes with police eventually broke out. A protester threw a firework at officers that reportedly caused several to suffer minor injuries Wednesday night.

Protests on Tuesday night resulted in at least four officers suffering non-life-threatening injuries and the arrest of one person.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Fox News that windows of the station were broken and that rocks and bricks were thrown at officers.

Fox News' Eddie DeMarche and Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.