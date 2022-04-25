Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Video of 'sniper-type' DC shooting suspect who shot people at random being analyzed: police

DC police say Raymond Spencer fired more than 100 rounds from his 'sniper's nest' apartment in Van Ness before killing himself

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Washington, D.C., police are analyzing video as they still work to identify the motive of an accused gunman found dead in his "sniper’s nest" following a shooting that left four people, including a 12-year-old child and a retired police department member, wounded last week. 

The Washington Post first reported about the video posted online during Friday’s shooting in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street near the independent college preparatory Edmund Burke School. Investigators believe the video is authentic. It shows the school’s glass walkway covered in posters from its recent financial aid auction, themed after the game Clue, before the sound of gunfire erupts and a glass panel shatters. 

Investigators also believe that before the shooting, the suspected gunman, 23-year-old Raymond Spencer, engaged with Wikipedia pages related to the 2018 deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, and the recent Brooklyn subway shooting attack this month. 

DC police on Saturday identified 23-year-old Raymond Spencer as the suspected gunman found dead inside an apartment investigators deemed his "sniper's nest."

DC police on Saturday identified 23-year-old Raymond Spencer as the suspected gunman found dead inside an apartment investigators deemed his "sniper's nest." (DC Metro Police )

Police said Spencer killed himself inside the fifth-floor apartment where he allegedly fired more than 100 rounds near Van Ness Street and Connecticut Avenue Friday around Burke school’s dismissal. 

About four minutes after the D.C. shooting began, Spencer, from Fairfax County, Virginia, allegedly wrote on the online forum 4chan, "Dear God please forgive me," according to the Post. 

DC Metro Police released photos showing weapon's found in the apartment where suspected gunman Raymond Spencer was found deceased. 

DC Metro Police released photos showing weapon's found in the apartment where suspected gunman Raymond Spencer was found deceased.  (DC Metro Police )

DC police released photos showing the multiple firearms and large quantity of ammo recovered from the apartment investigators categorized as a "sniper’s nest." Law enforcement sources told the Post that Spencer’s only known connection to the area appeared to be the sparsely furnished apartment at the AVA Van Ness, where police said a tripod stand for a firearm and a mattress were also found. 

"This was very much a sniper-type setup with a tripod, and this person, obviously, his intent was to kill and hurt members of the community," D.C. Metro Chief Robert Conte previously said. "The suspect was shooting from north to south and was shooting at people randomly."

Contee said the bullets used from the weapons found had "the capacity to travel for an extended distance."

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

