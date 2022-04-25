Video of 'sniper-type' DC shooting suspect who shot people at random being analyzed: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington, D.C., police are analyzing video as they still work to identify the motive of an accused gunman found dead in his "sniper’s nest" following a shooting that left four people, including a 12-year-old child and a retired police department member, wounded last week.

The Washington Post first reported about the video posted online during Friday’s shooting in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street near the independent college preparatory Edmund Burke School. Investigators believe the video is authentic. It shows the school’s glass walkway covered in posters from its recent financial aid auction, themed after the game Clue, before the sound of gunfire erupts and a glass panel shatters.

DC SHOOTING INJURES FOUR, SUSPECT FOUND DEAD IN APARTMENT BUILDING

Investigators also believe that before the shooting, the suspected gunman, 23-year-old Raymond Spencer, engaged with Wikipedia pages related to the 2018 deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, and the recent Brooklyn subway shooting attack this month.

Police said Spencer killed himself inside the fifth-floor apartment where he allegedly fired more than 100 rounds near Van Ness Street and Connecticut Avenue Friday around Burke school’s dismissal.

About four minutes after the D.C. shooting began, Spencer, from Fairfax County, Virginia, allegedly wrote on the online forum 4chan, "Dear God please forgive me," according to the Post.

DC police released photos showing the multiple firearms and large quantity of ammo recovered from the apartment investigators categorized as a "sniper’s nest." Law enforcement sources told the Post that Spencer’s only known connection to the area appeared to be the sparsely furnished apartment at the AVA Van Ness, where police said a tripod stand for a firearm and a mattress were also found.

"This was very much a sniper-type setup with a tripod, and this person, obviously, his intent was to kill and hurt members of the community," D.C. Metro Chief Robert Conte previously said. "The suspect was shooting from north to south and was shooting at people randomly."

Contee said the bullets used from the weapons found had "the capacity to travel for an extended distance."