DC Metro work vehicle collides with train, injuring 11 and snarling morning commute

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A pre-dawn collision between a work vehicle and a stationary train injured 11 people in Washington, D.C., early Wednesday, snarling rush-hour travel and triggering widespread delays.

The collision happened shortly after midnight and caused major disruptions on the busy Silver Line, said Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), also known as Metro.

The 11 injured passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the agency said.

Metro officials said Silver Line service is limited between Ashburn and Clarendon, with riders heading toward New Carrollton or Downtown Largo asked to transfer to the Orange Line.

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Trains are also single-tracking between McPherson Square and Smithsonian, causing delays in both directions.

Metro Center reopened around 5:15 a.m., but service delays continued through the morning.

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Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.

The train system in the nation’s capital, which serves 98 stations and has 128 miles of track, carries approximately 115,000 to 125,000 passengers during the morning commute, according to recent Metro data.

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In early 2026, train ridership averaged about 480,000 daily trips, according to the data.