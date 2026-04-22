Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Washington DC

DC Metro work vehicle collides with train, injuring 11 and snarling morning commute

The collision on the Silver Line happened shortly after midnight, triggering major disruptions across WMATA service

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pre-dawn collision between a work vehicle and a stationary train injured 11 people in Washington, D.C., early Wednesday, snarling rush-hour travel and triggering widespread delays.

The collision happened shortly after midnight and caused major disruptions on the busy Silver Line, said Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), also known as Metro.

The 11 injured passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the agency said.

Metro officials said Silver Line service is limited between Ashburn and Clarendon, with riders heading toward New Carrollton or Downtown Largo asked to transfer to the Orange Line.

AMTRAK RIDERS TRAPPED FOR NEARLY 24 HOURS WITH OVERFLOWING BATHROOMS AMID RAGING WILDFIRES

train and work vehicle collision

A collision between a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority work vehicle and a stationary train injured 11 people early Wednesday, snarling the morning commute in the nation's capital. (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority)

Trains are also single-tracking between McPherson Square and Smithsonian, causing delays in both directions.

Metro Center reopened around 5:15 a.m., but service delays continued through the morning.

Metro silver line train passing another Metro train on lower rail in Washington, DC

The Metro silver line train passes another Metro train on a lower rail in Washington, DC, on March 11, 2015. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

AMTRAK APOLOGIZES AFTER HEAT WAVE TRAPPED PASSENGERS WITHOUT AC OR POWER FOR OVER AN HOUR

Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.

The train system in the nation’s capital, which serves 98 stations and has 128 miles of track, carries approximately 115,000 to 125,000 passengers during the morning commute, according to recent Metro data.

Foggy Bottom metro station platform with train and passengers.

The Foggy Bottom metro station serves the blue, orange, and silver lines in Washington, D.C., on April 12, 2026. (Cara Taylor/The Washington Post)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In early 2026, train ridership averaged about 480,000 daily trips, according to the data.
Close modal

Continue