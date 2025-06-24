Amtrak apologizes after heat wave trapped passengers without AC or power for over an hour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amid the heat wave on the East Coast, a train headed north for Boston was halted on Monday afternoon.

Northeast Regional Amtrak Train 94 was reportedly stuck in the Baltimore & Potomac Tunnel before Baltimore Penn Station toward Wilmington, Delaware.

Passengers were on the stalled train for more than an hour without power or air conditioning, with only limited cell service, according to a Fox 5 Washington DC report.

The train travels between Boston, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C. – a common commute for people in the Northeast.

The passengers were evacuated from the train by 5 p.m. EST and were provided with alternative transportation options, including Train 176, which was held in Baltimore to accommodate passengers, the report stated.

When contacted by Fox News Digital, Amtrak provided a statement.

"After a locomotive malfunction, passengers on Amtrak Train 94 were transferred to Baltimore Station and then provided train service to their final destination. Service recovery was initiated on board with snack packs and bottled water."

Amtrak added, "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

Amtrak Northeast warned travelers on X to consider re-booking if they planned to ride Train 94 from Wilmington to Boston.

"Travel Advisory: For customers traveling between Wilmington (WIL) and Boston (BOS) on Train 94, please utilize the self-modify option to re-book the next available train to your destination," the post reads.

"For assistance, please see a station representative or text 268725. We sincerely appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

Fox Weather reported that the northeast experienced some of the hottest temperatures seen in a century on Monday, with extreme heat warnings spanning the East Coast.

"The expansive heat dome brought temperatures above 90 degrees for more than 190 million Americans in the East, but it wasn’t just the high temperatures making people feel miserable," Fox Weather reported.

"Humidity is soaring, with dew points rising into the 70s."

"Tens of millions of people, from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast and New England, will need to prepare for extreme heat to avoid heat-related illnesses that could arise as temperatures soar."

Exposure to extreme heat can lead to heat-related illnesses and fatalities among the young, old and those with chronic conditions like asthma or heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).