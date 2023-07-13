DC man accused of killing teacher visiting Catholic U campus repeatedly violated probation: court records

The suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old Kentucky teacher on the Catholic University of America campus in Washington, D.C., had several prior convictions and at least four probation violations at the time of the July 5 incident, court documents show.

Jaime Macedo, 22, is accused of robbing and fatally shooting Maxwell Emerson, who was visiting Washington, D.C., with his family over 4th of July, on CUA's Alumni Lane.

"The defendant's contacts with the criminal justice system began in September 2019 and reflect a history of serious criminal conduct and a continued lack of compliance with supervision while on release in the community," the U.S. Attorney's Office (USAO) wrote in a complaint filed Wednesday.

Macedo was first arrested and charged for carrying a pistol without a license (CPWL) in 2019. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation under D.C.'s Youth Rehabilitation Act.

WASHINGTON, DC, SHOOTING AT CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY LEAVES 1 DEAD; VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS SOCIAL STUDIES TEACHER

While on probation in 2020, Macedo was arrested and charged with burglary, to which he pleaded guilty.

The defendant was sentenced to serve a total of 24 months of incarceration for both cases. After serving his two years in prison, Macedo was released on probation, during which time he failed to report to his mental health and substance abuse treatment. He also tested positive for cocaine.

VIOLENCE SOARS AMID DC POLICE CRISIS AS 5 KILLED IN JUST 1 DAY

A 2022 report from the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency states that Macedo had a "displayed a blatant disregard to conditions set forth by the court," according to the USAO.

That same year, in March 2022, Macedo got involved in a shootout with his neighbor while he was not allowed to possess a gun, but his attorneys argued that he had acted in self-defense. USAO dropped the charges in June pending a hearing scheduled for July 10 — five days after Emerson's murder, as FOX 5 D.C. first reported.

In August 2022, Macedo allegedly made threats to a 7-Eleven employee. He was charged with making threats but again was released on probation.

"Rather than remain arrest-free, and now on probation for three offenses — Burglary, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, and Attempted Treats — the defendant committed the murder in this case," the USAO wrote.

On July 5 of this year, Emerson had plans to attend the Library of Congress's Teacher Institute. One of his family members, who was with Emerson in D.C., told police that Emerson had contacted him on the morning of July 5 via Snapchat and indicated that he was being robbed at gunpoint. The family member attempted to call Emerson, to no avail, and then contacted police, according to an affidavit.

DC BUSINESS OWNER CONDEMNS ‘DISGUSTING’ PLEA DEAL FOR GUNMAN HE FOUGHT OFF WHILE 4-YEAR-OLD SON WATCHED

Emerson was walking near the Brookland-CUA Metro stop around 7:30 a.m. that morning. Video surveillance from the school captured the suspect approaching the victim, wearing a backpack.

The two appeared to talk before Emerson put his hands up "in a don't shoot manner," police said.

The suspect, now wearing a ski mask, led Emerson to a bench on CUA's campus adjacent to a memorial and then stood over him, and the victim removed his backpack.

Macedo appears nervous and can be seen pacing back and forth, sitting next to Emerson on a different bench, and talking to Emerson in the surveillance footage, according to the affidavit.

SUSPECTS WANTED AFTER DC BUSINESSES HIT WITH EXPLOSIVE DEVICES, MOLOTOV COCKTAIL: POLICE

READ THE AFFIDAVIT:

At one point in the footage, Emerson can be seen holding a tablet, and Macedo appears to try and "snatch" it from him, police wrote. Emerson apparently tried to tackle Macedo to the ground. They "struggled" on the ground before surveillance footage captured Emerson falling "face down," and the suspect "attempting to flee."

WASHINGTON DC POLICE ARREST MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY CARJACKED 3 VEHICLES AND SHOT, KILLED 1 PERSON AND 2 DOGS

Two witnesses told police they had seen a man matching Macedo's description running away from the direction of the crime scene. A black ski mask containing DNA that matched Macedo's profile was left behind at the scene.

Investigators recovered a cut ankle monitor from Macdeo's home. He has since been charged with first-degree murder.

"While we thank God no campus community members were hurt in this incident, we pray for the individual who senselessly lost his life," Catholic University said in a statement after the July 5 shooting. "Every human life is made in the image and likeness of God, and we pray for the end of such violence and to help build up a culture that treasures all life."

Growing up, Emerson was a talented wrestler in high school and college. He had a passion for WWE, Marvel movies and cooking. Emerson went on to teach social studies at Oldham County High School in Kentucky, according to his obituary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Max will forever be remembered as a talented wrestler, an inspirational educator, a devoted son and brother, a doting uncle, and a cherished friend," his obituary states. "His memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all those who were fortunate enough to have known him. Max's passion for life, his commitment to others, and his unwavering love will never be forgotten."