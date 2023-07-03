Suspects wanted after D.C. businesses hit with explosive devices, Molotov cocktail: police

Washington, D.C., police are looking for a suspect or suspects who they believe set off two explosive devices and threw a Molotov cocktail outside three local businesses on Sunday.

The incidents all happened within 15 minutes early Sunday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. No one was injured in the suspected attacks, but three buildings were damaged.

The first attack happened at approximately 4:30 a.m., when the suspect detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk outside the ATM at the Truist Bank located in the 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast, authorities said. Police said the suspect sped away in a vehicle after the device went off, causing damage to the bank.

Six minutes later, police said, the suspect detonated a second explosive device on the sidewalk in front of the doors at the Nike Store located in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast, and again fled the scene in a vehicle. That location was also damaged by the explosion.

WHITE HOUSE GROUNDS EVACUATED AFTER SECRET SERVICE DISCOVERS ‘UNKNOWN ITEM’

Then, at around 4:45 a.m., the suspect threw a "Molotov cocktail style object" at the Safeway store located in the 300 block of 40th Street, Northeast, which caused damage to the location, police said.

WASHINGTON DC POLICE ARREST MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY CARJACKED 3 VEHICLES AND SHOT, KILLED WOMAN AND TWO DOGS

Surveillance cameras captured footage of a suspect and the vehicle. Police identified the suspect's car as a gold/champagne color Acura TL with a Maryland license plate.

"In each of these offenses, it appears the suspect targeted commercial establishments and it does not appear the suspect was targeting any members of the public," Metropolitan police said. "The establishments were closed at the time of the offenses. There were no reported injuries as a result of these offenses."

PREGNANT MODEL GUNNED DOWN IN DC HOPET TO FLEE CRIME-RIDDEN CITY, MOM SAYS

Metropolitan Police detectives and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division are investigating the incidents. The suspect(s) are wanted on Destruction of Property offenses.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspected attacks or those who have videos or photos from any of the offense locations to contact the department's tip line.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the attacks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ATF is offering an additional $10,000 reward, bringing the total possible reward amount in this case up to $20,000.

There may be more than one suspect in this case, police said.