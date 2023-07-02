Washington DC police arrest man who allegedly carjacked 3 vehicles and shot, killed 1 person and 2 dogs

Washington, D.C. police arrested a man on Sunday who allegedly carjacked three vehicles, shot and killed one of the drivers, killed two dogs in one of the vehicles and got into a gunfight with an officer, police said.

The incident spanned multiple police jurisdictions and multiple agencies were involved in the investigation, making it complex, according to police.

Prince George’s County Police Department Acting Deputy Chief Zachary O’Lare said during a press conference on Sunday afternoon that police responded to reports of a carjacking just before 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

MASKED TEENS STORM SCHOOL BUS, FIRE 3 SHOTS AT 14-YEAR-OLD'S HEAD, PISTOL WHIP HIM AFTER GUN MISFIRES: POLICE

Investigators learned that the male suspect, who has not been identified, carjacked a vehicle and fled to the 8400 block of Central Avenue.

Once there, the suspect attempted to carjack another vehicle. The suspect, police noted, fired multiple rounds, shooting and killing the driver of the vehicle.

The man then carjacked another vehicle that had three dogs inside.

MARYLAND WOMAN KILLED BY STOLEN FORKLIFT, SUSPECT AT LARGE: POLICE

Police said the suspect shot and killed two of the dogs before fleeing into Washington, D.C. with police on his trail.

The stolen vehicle came to a stop at 52nd and Sheriff Road, where the suspect got out and attempted to take another vehicle.

Instead, he was pursued by an officer with the Capitol Heights Police Department who engaged in a gunfight with the suspect, police said.

Neither party was shot.

PASSENGER STABS HIMSELF TO DEATH IN MIDDLE OF LONDON SUBWAY STATION

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department also responded to the scene and helped apprehend the suspect.

"I’ve done this job for a very long time, and it’s extremely rare to come across an individual who has such a disregard for life," O’Lare said. "I’m thankful to let the community know that this suspect is in custody, but what I don’t want to do is to overshadow the damage that he has done to our community today."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police did not take questions during the press conference, explaining the investigation is active and there is a bit of material to go through before information can be released.