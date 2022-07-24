Daytona Beach attendees, including child, injured after car drives onto sand, crashes in ocean

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A driver struck a toll booth and drove onto Daytona Beach, injuring a child, before stopping in the water Sunday afternoon.

A video of the incident shows the car stopped where the water reached the sand as disoriented beachgoers surround the vehicle.

Multiple people can be seen pushing the car further back onto the sand. Others can be heard shouting, including one saying, "my baby, my baby."

A Volusia County Beach Patrol spokesperson told Orlando’s FOX 35 that the driver might have been having a medical episode leading up to the crash, though the exact details are unclear now.

RIGHT-WING ‘DISINFO’ SPREAD ON SPANISH MEDIA WASHINGTON POST COLUMN WARNS: VET ‘ABUELA’S' FAKE NEWS

The spokesperson said the driver approached the beach from International Speedway, struck a toll booth, then drove onto the beach and into the water.

A child was struck by the vehicle and had to be transported to the hospital, according to the station. The extent of the child’s injuries and any other possible injuries were not immediately known.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has contacted Volusia County Beach Patrol and Dayton Beach Police Department for updates.