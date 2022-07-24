Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Daytona Beach attendees, including child, injured after car drives onto sand, crashes in ocean

The driver who crashed at Daytona Beach might have been having a medical episode, according to a patrol spokesperson

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Daytona Beach plunges into chaos after car drives onto sand, injures multiple people, including child Video

Daytona Beach plunges into chaos after car drives onto sand, injures multiple people, including child

A child was among multiple people injured after a car drove onto the sand at Daytona Beach and crashed in the ocean.

A driver struck a toll booth and drove onto Daytona Beach, injuring a child, before stopping in the water Sunday afternoon. 

A video of the incident shows the car stopped where the water reached the sand as disoriented beachgoers surround the vehicle.  

People surround a car that had driven onto the sand at Daytona Beach. 

People surround a car that had driven onto the sand at Daytona Beach.  (Fox TV Stations)

Multiple people can be seen pushing the car further back onto the sand. Others can be heard shouting, including one saying, "my baby, my baby." 

A Volusia County Beach Patrol spokesperson told Orlando’s FOX 35 that the driver might have been having a medical episode leading up to the crash, though the exact details are unclear now.  

The spokesperson said the driver approached the beach from International Speedway, struck a toll booth, then drove onto the beach and into the water. 

A child was struck by the vehicle and had to be transported to the hospital, according to the station. The extent of the child’s injuries and any other possible injuries were not immediately known.

Fox News has contacted Volusia County Beach Patrol and Dayton Beach Police Department for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  