Ohio detective dies after being shot twice in face during drug raid, police say

An Ohio detective who was shot twice in the face while serving a drug-related warrant on Monday has died, police said Thursday.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Det. Jorge Del Rio who succumbed to a line of duty injury today," the Dayton Police Department tweeted.

"Earlier today at Grandview Hospital, Det. Del Rio acted to save lives through the generous gift of organ donation."

Del Rio, a 30-year veteran of the department, was shot while working with a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) task force, Police Chief Richard Biehl had said.

He was on life support in "grave condition" and had suffered injuries "that are tragically not survivable," police had said.

Dayton police said detectives had knocked and announced themselves as law enforcement officers before entering a home Monday just before 7 p.m.

Del Rio was shot in the face as he started to go down basement stairs, police said.

A fellow officer rushed him to a hospital because his injuries were so severe, according to investigators.

No one else was injured. Police said four adults and a juvenile were "secured at the scene." The four adults were being held on felony drug charges.

Cash, fentanyl and marijuana, along with three weapons each containing a 30-round magazine, were recovered from the scene, investigators said.

The suspected shooter, Nathan Goddard, 39, was charged with felonious assault on an agent, according to U.S. Attorney Dave DeVillers.

Fox 19 reported that Cahke Cortner, 39, and Lionel Combs III, 40, were charged with conspiring to distribute drugs, according to an affidavit. Courtney Allen, 34, also was in custody in connection to the shooting, the station said.

The DEA’s Dayton office reportedly conducted an investigation on a Dayton fentanyl operation between July and October, which led them to believe Goddard was a supplier. Police were conducting a search warrant on the suspected home Monday when Del Rio was shot, they said.

"His work had impact regionally, nationally and internationally, Biehl told WDTN-TV. "He was that good at what he did, he loved what he did."

"I, for a brief moment, decided we needed to rotate detectives around and we reassigned him over a decade ago, and I got so many calls from our federal partners saying please put Jorge back because he was just that good at what he did and he loved what he did," the chief told the station. "And it showed in his work, it showed in his professionalism."

