Dawn Wynn: US Marshals involved in search for missing Arkansas woman accused of killing husband in his sleep

The U.S. Marshal Service (USMS) is now involved in the search for Dawn Rene Wynn, an Arkansas woman accused of murdering her husband in his sleep who is now missing after she was released on bond.

Wynn, 49, is accused of murder and armed criminal action in connection to the 2021 shooting death of her husband.

"We're doing some follow-ups and trying to get everything over to the Marshals, who are helping us out," McDonald County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Lt. Michael Hall told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

USMS confirmed that it recently became involved in the search for woman, who was reported missing this week by the MCSO in Missouri and the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) in Arkansas because there is a warrant out for her arrest.

Wynn's son-in-law, Lane Ridenstine, told 40/49 News that Wynn left a "suicide note" saying she was going to "drown herself."

"It's something that she would use to distract everybody and make everybody think that's where she's going," he told the outlet. "In reality, she could be going back to South Carolina, where she's got family. "

Hall said the BCSO is in possession of the suicide note and other personal items belonging to Wynn.

MCSO said earlier this week that Wynn should be considered armed and dangerous after she was released on bond while facing charges for shooting her husband in the back of the head while he was asleep.

Wynn was released as a result of a 2019 Missouri Supreme Court ruling on a Missouri Bond Reform law, according to authorities, which allows certain Missouri criminals out on bond in an effort to make the criminal justice fairer to those who cannot afford bail.

Wynn is 5 ft. 2 in., weighs between 150 and 170 lbs, and has short, black hair.

She was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, according to the BCSO.

Wynn is not originally from Missouri and may be headed to northeast Oklahoma. She also has ties in southwestern Missouri and South Carolina, according to Benton authorities.

Anyone with information about the 49-year-old's whereabouts is asked to contact either the U.S. Marshals at 417-831-0588, MCSO at 417-223-4318, BCSO at 479-273-5532, or a local law enforcement agency.