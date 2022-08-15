Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons
Published

Missouri woman accused of killing husband disappears, may be 'armed and dangerous'

Dawn Rene Wynn, who is accused of fatally shooting her husband in his sleep, has disappeared

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Missouri woman has vanished after she was accused of murdering her husband and released on bond.

Dawn Rene Wynn, 49, is accused of murder and armed criminal action in connection to the 2021 shooting death of her husband.

"She should be considered dangerous and could be armed," the McDonald County Sheriff's Office in Missouri said in a statement posted to Facebook. "She is accused of, and charged with shooting her husband in the back of the head while he slept." 

Wynn was "under court monitoring" when she was released on bond, at which point she only had to check in with authorities via telephone before she went missing, the sheriff's office told Fox News Digital. 

MISSOURI MAN CHARGED AFTER FATALLY SHOOTING HIS NEIGHBOR OVER LAWN MOWING DISPUTE

  • Missing Dawn Rene Wynn is accused of killing her husband
    Image 1 of 3

    Missouri prosecutors released Dawn Rene Wynn on bond after she was accused of murdering her husband, and she has since disappeared. (McDonald Sheriff's Office)

  • Dawn Rene Wynn is accused of shooting her husband to death
    Image 2 of 3

    Dawn Rene Lynn is accused of shooting her husband in the head while he was asleep. (Benton County Sheriff's Office)

  • Dawn Renee Lynn was last seen on Jennifer Lane in Arkansas
    Image 3 of 3

    Dawn Rene Lynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge, Arkansas. (Google Maps)

The McDonald County Sheriff's Office said Wynn was released as a result of a 2019 Missouri Supreme Court ruling on a Missouri Bond Reform law, which allows certain Missouri criminals out on bond in an effort to make the criminal justice more fair to those who cannot afford bail.

MISSOURI SPELUNKERS FIND DOG MISSING FOR MONTHS INSIDE CAVE

Wynn is 5 ft. 2 in., weighs between 150 and 170 lbs, and has short, black hair.

She was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office in Missouri.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wynn is not originally from Missouri and may be headed to northeast Oklahoma. She also has ties in southwestern Missouri, according to Benton authorities.

Anyone with information about the 49-year-old's whereabouts is asked to contact either the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4318, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 479-273-5532, or a local law enforcement agency.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.