Missouri woman accused of killing husband disappears, may be 'armed and dangerous'

A Missouri woman has vanished after she was accused of murdering her husband and released on bond.

Dawn Rene Wynn, 49, is accused of murder and armed criminal action in connection to the 2021 shooting death of her husband.

"She should be considered dangerous and could be armed," the McDonald County Sheriff's Office in Missouri said in a statement posted to Facebook. "She is accused of, and charged with shooting her husband in the back of the head while he slept."

Wynn was "under court monitoring" when she was released on bond, at which point she only had to check in with authorities via telephone before she went missing, the sheriff's office told Fox News Digital.

The McDonald County Sheriff's Office said Wynn was released as a result of a 2019 Missouri Supreme Court ruling on a Missouri Bond Reform law, which allows certain Missouri criminals out on bond in an effort to make the criminal justice more fair to those who cannot afford bail.

Wynn is 5 ft. 2 in., weighs between 150 and 170 lbs, and has short, black hair.

She was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office in Missouri.

Wynn is not originally from Missouri and may be headed to northeast Oklahoma. She also has ties in southwestern Missouri, according to Benton authorities.

Anyone with information about the 49-year-old's whereabouts is asked to contact either the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at 417-223-4318, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 479-273-5532, or a local law enforcement agency.