DAVID MARCUS: FBI must not let ICE agent become the next Derek Chauvin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is in prison, possibly for the rest of his days, and while opinions differ on whether he murdered George Floyd in 2020, the actions of Minnesota's political leadership this week put his conviction into question, and clearly show they have no place in any further investigation of the death of Renee Good.

No sooner had Wednesday’s tragic shooting occurred, than Minneapolis mayor and famed BLM kneeler Jacob Frey came out to say it was murder! Frey didn’t wait for evidence, much of which is on video. He immediately offered up the federal ICE agent as a sacrifice to the woke gods of the Minnesota lakes.

Similarly, Gov. Tim Walz, fresh off the humiliation of ending his reelection campaign because his office failed to police massive fraud by the very Somali migrants the federal government is investigating, railed against President Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Minneapolis city council members, who are so far left that Chairman Mao might say, "Hey, slow your roll," all condemned the ICE agent, proudly calling what is now clearly a justifiable shooting as cold-blooded murder.

ANTI-ICE AGITATORS THREATEN AGENTS IN CHAOTIC MINNESOTA PROTESTS: ‘YOU'RE GOING TO F---ING DIE'

Citizens of Minneapolis took to the streets, throwing snowballs at their own local police and local businesses proudly displayed signs in their windows instructing people how to use whistles to thwart ICE.

In this abjectly insane political environment that Minnesotans have created for themselves, the federal agent has about as much chance of a fair trial as the Vikings have of winning this year’s Super Bowl, which is to say, none.

I was talking to a fellow journalist who I respect a lot this week who, somewhat defeatedly, said, "Next week we move on to the next thing," and yes, that is true for us, but it is not true for the latest person whose life hangs in the balance here, the ICE agent who shot and killed a Minneapolis woman who tried to run him over with her Honda Pilot.

MASKED AGITATOR TELLS LAURA INGRAHAM SHE’S 'GETTING PAID RIGHT NOW' AT ANTI-ICE PROTEST

I feel ashamed as a journalist of how I handled the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Whatever doubts I then had about Derek Chauvin’s criminal culpability, especially when a toxicology report showed Floyd had dangerous levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine in his body when he died, were overwhelmed by my genuflection to the "profound national reckoning."

Chauvin and his family didn’t matter at all in those heady days of cities ablaze and Tim Walz’s wife thrilling in the smell of fire in Minneapolis, when former Vice President Kamala Harris was fundraising to get the criminals back on the streets.

We all knew Chauvin was toast. The guy had no chance in that environment, but like cowards, we pretended the broader principle was more important than this one man’s life.

RENEE NICOLE GOOD PART OF 'ICE WATCH' GROUP, DHS SOURCES SAY

Not anymore.

Conservatives in America are done playing this game. We defended Daniel Penny for his act of bravery in a New York City subway car, we defended Kyle Rittenhouse when he used lethal force defensively, and today, we will defend an ICE agent who acted lawfully when lives were in danger.

Director Kash Patel and his FBI would be lunatics to invite the Minnesota law enforcement officials who watched their own police station be burned to the ground in the Floyd riots anywhere near the current investigation.

NOEM PRAISES DHS OFFICERS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION DAY AS ATTACKS ON FEDERAL AGENTS SPIKE NATIONWIDE

It has been heartening to see the Department of Homeland Security and Vice President JD Vance come out in full support of the ICE agent. Just as a good mayor backs his cops, a good veep backs federal agents when they are clearly in the right.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Here is a short list of the lies the liberal media and Democrat politicians told in just two days about the shooting:

The car never hit him

She wasn’t blocking traffic

She was just dropping her kid off

She’s not a leftist agitator

She was given conflicting orders

Most of the jury pool in Minneapolis already believes these abject lies, because Democrats and the liberal media want to maintain their threadbare, tissue paper credibility, and if that means an innocent man gets raped in prison, well, at least they still have their podcasts on which to laugh about it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Unfortunately, the Trump administration has no power to invoke a pardon for Derek Chauvin, or even reopen his state level case, but they can learn from it, they can protect a man who has spent 10 years as an ICE agent protecting you and me.

This ICE agent must not be thrown to the radical left wolves of Minneapolis, even if it is too late to save Derek Chauvin and his family from that fate.