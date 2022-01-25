Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Dangerous wind chills, lake effect snow forecast across Plains, Midwest

Northeast could see heavy snow, blizzard conditions over the weekend

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for January 25 Video

National weather forecast for January 25

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

Another surge of arctic air will move into the eastern two-thirds of the U.S.  

AVALANCHE RISK LOOMS FOR PACIFIC NORTHWEST

Midwest, Plains wind chill alerts

Midwest, Plains wind chill alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Dangerous wind chills have prompted alerts for the northern Plains and Midwest, with sub-zero wind chills potentially reaching -30 to -40 degrees.

Lake effect snow continues to fall Tuesday, with several more inches of snow in the forecast. 

Florida futuretrack

Florida futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure spreading across the Gulf Coast states will bring rain along the coast and across much of Florida.

Snow showers will also fall over parts of the southern Rockies and High Plains.

Northeast potential blizzard conditions

Northeast potential blizzard conditions (Credit: Fox News)

If you live in the Northeast, you’ll want to watch the forecast heading into the weekend.  

We have another nor’easter that could bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to the region.  

Northeast weekend snow potential

Northeast weekend snow potential (Credit: Fox News)

Details are still a bit sketchy as to who gets what, but the potential is there for a blockbuster event.

Your Money