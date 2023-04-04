Dangerous weather to threaten 48M Americans

Another severe weather outbreak is expected Tuesday with life-threatening storms for more than 48 million people.

Heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible through Wednesday, including overnight.

Record-breaking warmth ahead of this system will help fuel these storms.

On the northern edge of this strengthening low pressure, heavy snow, arctic air and very strong winds will cause blizzard conditions where travel will be impossible in some areas.

Please stay informed with FOX Weather.