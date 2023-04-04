Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Dangerous weather to threaten 48M Americans

Heavy rain, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Another severe weather outbreak is expected Tuesday with life-threatening storms for more than 48 million people.  

EASTERN CONGO LANDSLIDE KILLS AT LEAST 20 PEOPLE

Severe storm threats on Tuesday

Severe storm threats on Tuesday (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible through Wednesday, including overnight.  

The threat of flash floods across the U.S.

The threat of flash floods across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Record-breaking warmth ahead of this system will help fuel these storms. 

The futuretrack on Wednesday morning in the northern U.S.

The futuretrack on Wednesday morning in the northern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

On the northern edge of this strengthening low pressure, heavy snow, arctic air and very strong winds will cause blizzard conditions where travel will be impossible in some areas. 

Winter weather alerts through Thursday in the northern U.S.

Winter weather alerts through Thursday in the northern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Please stay informed with FOX Weather. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."