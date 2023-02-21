Expand / Collapse search
Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Zoo beefs up security weeks after monkeys stolen from enclosure, other mysterious incidents

A pair of emperor tamarin monkeys were taken from their enclosure last month and were found inside a vacant home, police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The Dallas Zoo is making security upgrades weeks after two monkeys were stolen and enclosures were cut open that occurred amid a bizarre series of incidents involving animals at the facility. 

The zoo said it was enhancing its perimeter fencing, adding more security cameras, and updating its lighting. It has also increased overnight police patrols and brought in an outside security expert, Fox Dallas reported. 

This photo provided by the Dallas Zoo shows emperor tamarin monkeys Bella and Finn at the zoo. The zoo is making security upgrades weeks after the monkeys were taken. 

In January, some enclosures were cut open and a clouded leopard escaped, setting off a massive search effort. The animal, named Nova, was eventually found on the zoo grounds. 

Davion Irvin is accused of vandalizing those habitats. He is also accused of stealing a pair of emperor tamarin monkeys – Bella and Finn – weeks later. The animals were eventually found in a vacant home. They are reportedly back in their habitat at the zoo. 

The death of an endangered vulture at the zoo is still being investigated. Irvin has not been linked to the incident. 

The upgrades are more subtle and discreet to ensure the zoo doesn't feel like a "prison," zoo officials said. 

Two missing tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo were discovered by the Dallas Police Department with assistance from Lancaster Police in an empty home. Davion Irvin, the man accused of taking the animals, allegedly admitted to wanting to steal more. 

"You have to balance a fun family educational facility and not look like you're literally down in Huntsville," said Seane Greene, the Dallas Zoo's associate director.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.