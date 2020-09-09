Dallas paintball operator invites guests to ‘come shoot zombies’ from tactical vehicles

Who had zombie apocalypse for October?

A Texas paintball park is hosting an interactive “Zombie Safari” throughout the month that will let guests shoot at roaming undead monsters from its “Zombie Response Vehicles.”

It’s a different take on a haunted hayride at Cousins Paintball in Forney, just outside of Dallas. Crews have rigged up surplus vehicles, trucks, buses and trailers to haul loads of paintballers around a course lined with “zombies.”

“Zombie Safari Dallas is an interactive, real-time, first-person shooter experience where you get to shoot without getting shot back at,” the company’s flyers read. “This is a one of a kind adventure and it only happens in October.”

The backstory behind the Halloween-themed event pretends that an outbreak of a deadly zombie virus in a local prison has overwhelmed law enforcement and military forces and calls on everyday visitors to “help stop the spread.”

“Eliminate the threat utilizing our specially outfitted Zombie Response Vehicles; aka ZRV's,” an ad for the safari reads.

Videos from past events show actors in spooky costumes, and a good amount of protective gear, lurking in the darkness as participants light them up with paint.

Tickets range from $10 for a “spectator” seat that doesn’t include an option to fire paintballs to $600, for a 20-person private party.

A $25 “shooter” ticket is good for one ride and 100 paintballs. Wait times can be as long as three hours, officials said. Events run on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October from 7 to 10 p.m.

Vehicles will be filled to only half capacity and other health and sanitization protocols have been implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic, manager Jed Allsup told San Antonio-based KSAT.

The Cousins Paintball facility itself is open year-round for regular events. There are additional locations in New Jersey and New York.