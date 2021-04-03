More suspects arrested for murdering Dallas woman on vacation, police say

Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to the October murder of Marisela Botello Valadez, a 23-year-old Seattle woman who was last seen in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas.

Surveillance video showed Botello leaving a Dallas nightclub shortly after midnight on Oct. 5 with 31-year-old Charles Beltran, who was arrested Friday in Utah.

Two other suspects have also been arrested: 49-year-old Nina Tamar Marano and 57-year-old Lisa Dykes were taken into custody in Florida last week.

After Botello disappeared, all three of the suspects fled Texas, leaving their jobs and homes, police said.

Botello's aunt, Dennesly Castillo, previously told Fox News that when investigators tried to reach Beltran in October, he shut down all of his social media accounts and moved.

Investigators tracked the cell phones belonging to the three suspects and Botello to the home of Dykes and Beltran on the night Botello went missing.

Police found red and brown streaks of blood that matched Botello's DNA in Beltran's home, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Botello's remains were found about 20 miles southeast of Dallas in Wilmer, Texas on March 24.