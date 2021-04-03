Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

More suspects arrested for murdering Dallas woman on vacation, police say

Three suspects fled Texas after Marisela Botello Valadez disappeared

By Paul Best | Fox News
Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to the October murder of Marisela Botello Valadez, a 23-year-old Seattle woman who was last seen in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas

Surveillance video showed Botello leaving a Dallas nightclub shortly after midnight on Oct. 5 with 31-year-old Charles Beltran, who was arrested Friday in Utah. 

The remains of Marisella Botello Valadez were found southeast of Dallas last week. 

The remains of Marisella Botello Valadez were found southeast of Dallas last week.  (Dallas Police Department)

Two other suspects have also been arrested: 49-year-old Nina Tamar Marano and 57-year-old Lisa Dykes were taken into custody in Florida last week. 

WASHINGTON MISSING WOMAN'S REMAINS FOUND IN TEXAS

After Botello disappeared, all three of the suspects fled Texas, leaving their jobs and homes, police said. 

Botello's aunt, Dennesly Castillo, previously told Fox News that when investigators tried to reach Beltran in October, he shut down all of his social media accounts and moved. 

Charles Beltran, 31, was arrested in Utah Friday for the murder of 23-year-old Marisela Botello last October. 

Charles Beltran, 31, was arrested in Utah Friday for the murder of 23-year-old Marisela Botello last October.  (Dallas Police Department)

Investigators tracked the cell phones belonging to the three suspects and Botello to the home of Dykes and Beltran on the night Botello went missing. 

Police found red and brown streaks of blood that matched Botello's DNA in Beltran's home, according to the Dallas Morning News. 

Botello's remains were found about 20 miles southeast of Dallas in Wilmer, Texas on March 24. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

