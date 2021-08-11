Dallas County grand jury indicts Texas man on capital murder in stabbing death of 4-year-old boy

A grand jury in Dallas indicted an 18-year-old man accused of kidnapping and stabbing 4-year-old Cash Gernon to death in May on a capital murder charge Monday.

Darriynn Ronnell Brown was also indicted Monday on burglary and kidnapping charges, according to court records.

Gernon's lifeless body was found with multiple stab wounds on the morning of May 15, about half a mile from the home he was staying in with his father's girlfriend.

"I remember looking at his poor body and I remember seeing ants on the bottom of his feet," the neighbor who found him, Antwainese Square, told "Fox & Friends First." "I think we owe it to Cash to find out why, what happened."

Brown was arrested later in the day on May 15 and charged with burglary and kidnapping after surveillance video inside the home that Gernon was staying in allegedly showed Brown taking the toddler from his bed around 5 a.m.

The girlfriend of Gernon's father identified Brown as the man in the surveillance video, according to an arrest affidavit.

MOTHER OF BROTHERS CHARGED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER ELLA FRENCH IS ARRESTED, POLICE SAY

A capital murder charge was added in June after investigators found a hoodie, tennis shoes, and sunglasses with Cash's blood on them in Brown's room, FOX4 Dallas reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown was also indicted Monday on counts of burglary and injury to an elderly person for a separate Feb. 8 incident in which he allegedly broke into a different home, picked up a 2-year-old girl, and punched the girl's 70-year-old grandfather, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Heath Harris, Brown's defense attorney, told the local newspaper on Tuesday that his client has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and expects Brown to be deemed incompetent to stand trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.