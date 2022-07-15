Georgia 10-year-old saves family after house catches on fire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 10-year-old boy in Georgia saved his family from a house fire on early Friday morning.

The fire began at around 2 a.m. on Friday in Waleska, Georgia, and the 10-year-old boy woke up to the sound of what he believed was fireworks, according to the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services.

The boy looked out his window and saw that the front porch and roof were "heavily involved in fire," and woke up every family member in the house.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services Batallion Chief Ricky Collett said that the roof collapsed shortly after the family existed the house.

"The fire was discovered by a 10-year-old boy who woke up to what he believed was the sound of fireworks. He looked out of his bedroom window and observed the front porch and roofline heavily involved in fire. He woke his family and all evacuated safely," Collett said.

A Facebook post from the fire department said that the home received "extensive damage."

An investigation into what started the fire is underway.