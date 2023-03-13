Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Dallas apartment shooting leaves 4 dead, police arrest 2 suspects

One of the suspects was involved in a child custody dispute with one of the victims, authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A shooting at a Dallas, Texas apartment complex where an infant was found unharmed left four people dead and two suspects have been arrested. 

Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, have been charged with capital murder, police said Monday. Authorities were called to the apartment around 7:10 p.m. Sunday and found two men and two women shot. They all died at the scene 

Their names have not been released. Authorities went to the unit after loved ones had not heard from the victims. 

TEXAS MAN FATALLY SHOOTS HIMSELF AFTER LIVING WITH A CORPSE FOR MONTHS

Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, are charged in the deaths of four people found fatally shot in a Dallas apartment unit. 

Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, are charged in the deaths of four people found fatally shot in a Dallas apartment unit.  (Dallas Police Department)

Sanchez was the former girlfriend of one of the victims and they were involved in a child custody dispute over their son, court documents said. She told police that she and Maldonado broke into the home to rob it. 

She said she didn't know anyone was inside. Maldonado admitted shooting the victims, authorities said. Both suspects took a box in a closet they thought had money inside but turned out to be empty. 

Authorities said police learned that popping sounds had been heard from the unit around 1 a.m. but no one called law enforcement. 

Both suspects were found a few miles from the scene at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and arrested. The infant found in the apartment was given to Child Protective Services. It was not clear if the child was the one involved in the custody dispute between Sanchez and one of the victims. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.