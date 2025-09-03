Dad of Burning Man homicide victim demands justice after son found 'in pool of blood'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The father of a Russian man found dead at the Burning Man festival is demanding justice after authorities confirmed his son was the victim of a homicide that rocked the famous art and music gathering.

Vadim Kruglov, a 37-year-old Russian national who had been living in Washington state, was named as the victim found "lying in a pool of blood," according to the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office. His death cast a grim shadow over the annual event held in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

In a video posted to Facebook on Thursday, his father, Igor Kruglov, said "words can’t express" his feelings over the loss of his son.

"I’m proud of my son, now known worldwide," Igor Kruglov, speaking in Russian, said in the video. "He felt injustice deeply and fought for fairness always. I believe a similar situation occurred here. This world is often unfair, but as a peaceful man, I seek justice. I want those responsible to face consequences."

Igor Kruglov also expressed gratitude to his son's friends for reaching out to him in the aftermath of the tragedy, noting, "Everyone's helping however they can."

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital on Friday it had no new updates to share regarding the investigation.

Burning Man organizers have issued their condolences, saying, "Our hearts go out to Vadim’s family and friends, and we grieve the loss of a community member." Organizers also confirmed they were fully cooperating with law enforcement.

"Burning Man Project is doing everything we can to assist the Sheriff’s investigation so the perpetrator can be caught and brought to justice," the organization said.

This includes a coordinated donation to the Secret Witness program, which offers rewards for tips aiding the investigation.

The incident occurred on the evening of Aug. 30, between 8 and 9:30 p.m. local time, according to the sheriff’s office. The annual event, which attracts tens of thousands of participants, known as "Burners," transforms the desert into a temporary city complete with large-scale art installations, themed camps and the iconic ceremonial burns.

The two final evenings of the festival include a pair of large-scale "burns." The first involves participants loading a 100-foot-tall wooden effigy of a man with fireworks, and the second consists of the burning of the "Temple."

Authorities were alerted to the scene when an attendee flagged down an officer on Saturday evening, leading to the discovery of the victim, whom police described in a Monday news release as "obviously deceased."

The area was immediately secured, and investigators have since interviewed several individuals who may have been nearby.

Despite the shock surrounding the event, officials have indicated that the death appears to be an isolated incident. The sheriff’s office said earlier this week that it is continuing its investigation and seeking public assistance. They believe that witnesses from the community could hold vital clues.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 775-273-2641 and reference case # 25-318.

Burning Man organizers stressed the importance of not obstructing the investigation. "The safety and well-being of our community are paramount," they said, according to the Associated Press. Support services are also reportedly available to participants who may be affected.

