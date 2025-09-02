Burning Man homicide rocks festival as police ask for public’s help after man found in ‘pool of blood’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found "lying in a pool of blood" at the famous Burning Man art and music festival over the weekend.

The homicide occurred on Aug. 30, between 8 and 9:30 p.m. local time, according to the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office.

The Labor Day weekend event drew tens of thousands of "Burners" – or participants – working to build an entire city from the ground up in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. Authorities believe festival-goers could provide new information leading to the identification of the victim.

BURNING MAN GUEST FOUND IN 'POOL OF BLOOD' IN SUSPECTED HOMICIDE AT CLIMAX OF WILD DESERT FESTIVAL: SHERIFF

The two final evenings of the festival include a pair of large-scale "burns." The first involves participants loading a 100-foot-tall wooden effigy of a man with fireworks, and the second consists of the burning of the "Temple."

The man was discovered by police on Saturday evening after an event participant flagged an officer down. Authorities then discovered the victim, who was "obviously deceased," according to a police press release.

Authorities cordoned off the area and have since interviewed several participants, with officials insisting the death appears to be a singular crime.

NEARLY 20 DECOMPOSING BODIES FOUND STASHED IN HIDDEN ROOM OF FUNERAL HOME RAN BY COUNTY CORONER

The identity of the man has yet to be determined, with officials asking participants who were in the area and may have seen or heard something to contact the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim is believed to be a white man between 35 and 40 years old, standing 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with short brown hair and facial hair, police said.

Authorities are also asking for the public’s help in identifying "​​any person who would commit such a heinous crime against another human being."

MAN ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF MURDER AFTER WOMAN’S BODY FOUND AT REMOTE CALIFORNIA CAMPSITE

"At this time, no information is too small to disregard," Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen added.

Burning Man officials said in a statement that they are cooperating with law enforcement and urged visitors to not impede the investigation, according to The Associated Press.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The safety and well-being of our community are paramount," the statement said, adding that support services are available to participants.

The organization did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.