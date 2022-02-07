Expand / Collapse search
10 Cuban migrants rescued from sinking vessel off Florida coast

A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel Thursday about 40 miles off Key Largo

Associated Press
Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel Thursday about 40 miles off Key Largo, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

"They didn’t have life jackets or safety equipment," said Capt. Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami. "If the air crew hadn’t found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night."

This image made available by the U.S. Coast Guard shows Cuban migrants on a sinking vessel spotted on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, about 40 miles off Key Largo, Florida.

COAST GUARD REPARTRIATES MIGRANTS TO CUBA AFTER RESCUING THEM FROM SINKING VESSEL

Six migrants were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment, the Coast Guard said.

The rescue came two weeks after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas. Only one of the 40 passengers survived.

