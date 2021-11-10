Crew filming TV show in NYC rushes to save teen run over by SUV: 'It was chaos'

A cast and crew filming a television show in New York City reportedly helped save a teenager after he allegedly was hit by an SUV while walking his dog, describing the incident as "chaos".

The situation involving the crew of the mob show "Gravesend" happened Monday in the city’s Brooklyn borough, where police say a woman lost control of her vehicle and struck another car before veering on the sidewalk and colliding with the 14-year-old about a block away from where they were filming, NBC 4 reports.

"My producer, Michele Francesko, she grabbed me and said there's a kid underneath the car, and all of the sudden it was chaos," William DeMeo, a filmmaker and actor on the show, told the station. "We heard the boy screaming, and we'd seen his leg kicking, his leg was visible."

DeMeo and others then were captured on surveillance video moving the car off the teen, according to NBC4.

"We were a little nervous, afraid if we lifted and God forbid it falls on him, or if it was attached to a part of his body," he said. "As a team, we lifted up the car, and I see the boy and he was bleeding from his head."

The teen reportedly was rushed to a local hospital while the driver, police say, remained at the scene.

"I think God put us there, that's how I feel personally," DeMeo told NBC4, noting that his film crew plans to visit the teenager when he is released. "I think we were there for a reason, that's my belief."

Charges have yet to be announced.