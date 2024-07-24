Expand / Collapse search
New York

Cousins arrested after bizarre incident involving possible pipe bomb, machete outside NYC police precinct

Suspects each had been arrested between 10 and 20 times prior

By David Unsworth Fox News
Published
A Manhattan machete attack in a car this morning prompted the NYPD to search the vehicle, upon which they discovered an explosive device; incident does not appear to be terrorism-related. (Credit: WNYW)

Two cousins were arrested Wednesday after a bizarre incident involving a machete and a possible pipe bomb unfolded outside a New York City police precinct. 

The New York Police Department said the two men pulled up in a car to the 25th Precinct in East Harlem just before noon. 

The driver of the car told officers he had been attacked by the other man with a machete. Police found the weapon in the car and took the suspect into custody.

Police said the victim then told them there was an explosive device in the car. Police found what they called a "potentially viable improvised explosive device."

A possible pipe bomb was discovered outside a police precinct by the NYPD on July, 24, 2024 in New York City.  (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Fox News Digital obtained a photo of the rather large device. 

The NYPD bomb squad was then called in to investigate.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, police said they were still working to determine if the device was operational. 

NYPD investigate the scene where two suspects were discovered with a possible explosive device on July, 24, 2024 in New York City. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Deputy Chief Jason Huerta of the NYPD’s Counter Terrorism Division said the suspect who was in possession of the device was "rambling on about about incoherent ideas and paranoia."

Police said both men involved in the incident had between 10 and 20 arrests, but no recent arrests within the last five to 10 years. 

NYPD investigate the scene where two suspects were discovered with an explosive device on July, 24, 2024 in New York City. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Authorities added that the incident does not appear to be motivated by terrorism, or political in nature.

"At this time, it looks like it was basically a domestic dispute. The person in possession of the device had potential emotional issues. That's what it looks like to us at this time."

David Unsworth reports on Latin America. You can follow David Unsworth on Twitter @LatinAmerUpdate