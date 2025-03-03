Couple arrested after allegedly throwing coffee at airline employees, forcing way onto Cancun flight

A Florida couple had their destination detoured to jail instead of paradise after they allegedly assaulted airport employees who denied them boarding access after they arrived late for their flight to Cancún.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WSVN that Rafael Seirafe-Novaes, 40, and Beatriz Rapoport De Campos Maia, 29, were arrested for the alleged March 2 assault.

Shocking video captured the entire altercation that unfolded when the couple were denied boarding around 8:35 a.m. at Miami International Airport when they arrived late for their American Airlines flight to Cancún and attempted to force their way onto the flight.

Both suspects ignored no trespassing signs and verbal commands from a ticket agent before busting through staff onto the restricted jet bridge, authorities said.

MASSIVE BRAWL ERUPTS AT ATLANTA AIRPORT TERMINAL, VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS

Seirafe-Novaes allegedly pushed two victims, while Rapoport De Campos Maia is accused of pushing the victims and throwing coffee at them, according to the arrest report obtained by WSVN.

Video shows Seirafe-Novaes eventually being escorted in handcuffs to a police car on the tarmac.

A spokesperson for American Airlines confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital and said the airline is working closely with police in their investigation.

FLIGHT PASSENGER SAYS 'BOLD SEAT THIEF' REFUSED TO BUDGE AFTER RIGHTFUL SEAT OWNER APPROACHED HER

"Prior to boarding American Airlines Flight 2494 from Miami (MIA) to Cancún (CUN), law enforcement responded to the gate for two disruptive customers," a statement from American said.

"Acts of violence are not tolerated by American Airlines, and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation."

AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT RETURNS TO GATE OVER PASSENGER HOT SPOT NAME MENTIONING 'BOMB'

It was not known if the couple would be banned from future American Airlines flights.

The flight was delayed due to the incident but arrived at its destination without the couple nearly half an hour after its expected arrival in Cancún.

Seirafe-Novaes was charged with resisting an officer without violence and trespassing, while Maia was charged with two counts of battery and trespassing.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple posted bond for their release Monday.

According to the Department of Justice, committing acts of intentional violence in an international airport is a federal crime and those found guilty can face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com