©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Atlanta

Massive brawl erupts at Atlanta airport terminal, viral video shows

Dozens were caught on camera throwing punches, kicking at a Spirit Airlines terminal at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

By Bonny Chu , Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Massive crowd of travelers caught on video tackling one another at Atlanta airport Video

Massive crowd of travelers caught on video tackling one another at Atlanta airport

A chaotic fight broke out last week at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, video shows. People were seen kicking and punching each other at the Spirit Airlines boarding gate. (Instagram / @atlantauncensored)

One of the biggest airport brawls to have ever erupted in Atlanta was captured in a video that has now gone viral.

Dozens of travelers broke out in a massive fight last week at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The video shows the brawl taking place at a waiting area near a Spirit Airlines boarding gate. 

The footage, which received 2 million views since it was posted to X on Friday, shows a chaotic crowd rapidly punching and kicking one another in front of a Spirit Airlines poster. 

One woman was seen jumping over the seats to join the mayhem, while a group of men were caught on camera cornering and hitting another traveler. 

woman standing on chairs throws fist up

A woman standing on a chair at a departure gate was seen punching people during a massive brawl at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Feb. 19. (Instagram/@atlantauncensored)

"This is embarrassing," one witness was heard saying in the video.

Pleas to end the mayhem were also ignored by the crowd as screams and commotion continued to fill the terminal.

"It’s not worth it!" one witness said multiple times.

"Y’all got kids over there, man! Hey, hey, hey, hey!" another man was heard saying repeatedly.

Woman climbing over seats at airport terminal

A woman jumped over seats in a waiting area at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to partake in a massive brawl. (Instagram/@atlantauncensored)

In another video of the incident, people were also seen frantically rushing away from the violence. 

It is unclear how long the brawl lasted or what prompted the violence to break out.

"Why are they fighting?" one witness asked in another video.

A crowd of people tackling one another

People were caught on video punching one another during a massive fight that broke out at the airport in Atlanta last week. (Instagram/@atlantauncensored)

Police responding to the disturbance told Fox 5 Atlanta that the crowd had dispersed by the time officers arrived. 

It does not appear that anyone has been arrested, the local station reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Atlanta Police Department, the airport and Spirit Airlines for more information, but they did not immediately respond.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.