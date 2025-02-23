Massive brawl erupts at Atlanta airport terminal, viral video shows

One of the biggest airport brawls to have ever erupted in Atlanta was captured in a video that has now gone viral.

Dozens of travelers broke out in a massive fight last week at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The video shows the brawl taking place at a waiting area near a Spirit Airlines boarding gate.

The footage, which received 2 million views since it was posted to X on Friday, shows a chaotic crowd rapidly punching and kicking one another in front of a Spirit Airlines poster.

One woman was seen jumping over the seats to join the mayhem, while a group of men were caught on camera cornering and hitting another traveler.

"This is embarrassing," one witness was heard saying in the video.

Pleas to end the mayhem were also ignored by the crowd as screams and commotion continued to fill the terminal.

"It’s not worth it!" one witness said multiple times.

"Y’all got kids over there, man! Hey, hey, hey, hey!" another man was heard saying repeatedly.

In another video of the incident, people were also seen frantically rushing away from the violence.

It is unclear how long the brawl lasted or what prompted the violence to break out.

"Why are they fighting?" one witness asked in another video.

Police responding to the disturbance told Fox 5 Atlanta that the crowd had dispersed by the time officers arrived.

It does not appear that anyone has been arrested, the local station reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Atlanta Police Department, the airport and Spirit Airlines for more information, but they did not immediately respond.