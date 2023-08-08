Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Coroner's office releases names of 2 killed in I-81 bus crash in Pennsylvania

Cause of death for both victims was determined to be multiple traumatic injuries sustained in crash

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities have released the names of two of three people killed in a bus crash on a Pennsylvania interstate near the commonwealth's capital city.

The Dauphin County coroner's office said Tuesday that 39-year-old Alioune Diop of the Bronx, New York, and 26-year-old Serigne Ndiaye, whose residence is unknown, died of multiple traumatic injuries in the crash shortly before midnight Sunday north of Harrisburg on Interstate 81.

The coroner's office said "final steps are underway" to confirm the identity of the third victim.

State police say the bus, carrying up to 50 people and heading from New York to Ohio, was heading south on I-81 during heavy rain. It was in the right lane on a right-hand curve when it left the road, struck an embankment, turned onto its right side and hit a sport utility vehicle that had stopped in traffic in the right lane, police said.

MAN CAUGHT RED-HANDED OUTSIDE STORAGE UNIT OF MISSING WOMAN POSSIBLY 'ROOFIED' AT JOB SITE: FAMILY

Pennsylvania Fox News graphic

Authorities have identified two victims in a Pennsylvania interstate bus crash that killed three. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three passengers of the bus operated by the Super Lucky Tour Company of Boston were declared dead at the scene, the police report said, and others suffered injuries that ranged from minor to severe. The occupants of the SUV were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Milton S. Hershey Medical Center said it helped 28 patients from the crash, ages 1 to 69, including five minors. One remained as a patient Tuesday while 27 had been discharged. The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Community Osteopathic treated and released 20 of 21 patients Monday, with one adult still hospitalized.

Peter Chan, the bus company manager, said in a phone interview Monday that he was "very sorry to hear about the accident" but had no further information because he hadn’t been able to talk to the driver, who was hospitalized after the crash.