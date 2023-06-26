Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Tanker truck on I-81 in Maryland flips, spills ammonium nitrate, prompting evacuations

Maryland State Police say about 3 gallons of ammonium nitrate spilled onto I-81

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A tanker truck hauling ammonium nitrate crashed on I-81 in Maryland early Monday, temporarily shutting down the roadway and prompting the evacuation of nearby businesses, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Halfway Boulevard in Hagerstown, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

According to a preliminary investigation, a tire appeared to blow out of the truck, causing the vehicle to swerve off the road and smash through a guardrail before rolling over into an embankment.

site of tanker truck crash

Officials worked the scene of a tanker truck crash along I-81 in Hagerstown, Maryland, early Monday. The truck was hauling ammonium nitrate when officials say a tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control and crash into an embankment.

Police said about three gallons of ammonium nitrate spilled onto the road. As a precaution, nearby businesses within 1,500 feet of the scene were asked to evacuate.

site of tanker truck crash

Temporary evacuations were lifted before 9:30 a.m. after the tanker truck spilled about 3 gallons of ammonium nitrate on the roadway, authorities said. While the northbound lanes later reopened, the interstate's southbound lanes remained partially closed as authorities continue to investigate the crash.

The truck driver, identified as a 32-year-old Pennsylvania man, was rushed to Meritus Medical Center for treatment. No update on his condition was immediately provided, Fox 5 DC reports.

Those evacuated from nearby businesses were allowed to return by 9:30 a.m., according to police. 

site of tanker truck crash

The truck driver, a 32-year-old man from Pennsylvania, was hospitalized with injuries following the crash.

Northbound lanes were reopened by 8:50 a.m., though the southbound lanes of the interstate remained partially closed.

Officials said the cause of the crash was still under investigation.