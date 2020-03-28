Coronavirus sickens mayor and police chief in Illinois city of Aurora

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Two of those who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Illinois city of Aurora outside Chicago are the city’s mayor and top cop.

Mayor Richard Irvin and Police Chief Kristen Ziman were tested March 21 after a police supervisor became infected with COVID-19, Fox 32 Chicago reported Friday.

“While I’ve experienced some serious flu-like symptoms this week, I’m feeling much better and looking forward to making a full recovery,” Irvin said.

“I am imploring our community to stay at home,” he said. “The only way to beat this is by working together. It’s not easy, but it’s necessary.”

Irvin last appeared in public March 20 when he held a news conference at City Hall.

Ziman has been working from home under quarantine since being tested. Commanders who report to her have also been under self-quarantine.

”I am doing well and have continued working utilizing video and conference calling with our team at the Aurora Police Department and at the City every day to monitor the coronavirus pandemic and our department and city operations,” Ziman said.

There are 22 known coronavirus cases in Aurora and there has been one death. In Illinois, 3,026 have tested positive for the virus and there have been 34 deaths.