'Coronavirus' heroin seized in New York City drug bust

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Marketing-savvy New York City drug dealers have seized on the COVID-19 pandemic, selling heroin in glassine packets stamped with the word “Coronavirus” next to a biohazard symbol.

Authorities busted a Bronx heroin/fentanyl packaging mill they say produced more than $1 million worth of individual dose envelopes stamped “Coronavirus,” “24 Black Mamba,” “Hiroshima,” “Isis,” “Antrax” and “95.”

ILLEGAL DRUG TRADE STRUGGLES AMID CORONAVIRUS, GIVING LAW ENFORCEMENT THE UPPER HAND

The “24 Black Mamba” stamped heroin was a reference to the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we arrested six drug traffickers who aptly branded their product ‘coronavirus’,” said New York DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan said. “Traffickers market their drugs like businesses, branding their product with stamps to attract users, like ’24 Black Mamba’; or use an ‘Antrax’ stamp to designate origins and reference enforcer gangs of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Donavan joined New York City Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan in announcing the arrests Friday.

Like the coronavirus, the Coronavirus-stamped heroin has been linked to deaths.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

That brand of heroin, and the “24 Black Mamba” heroin have been associated with multiple fatal overdoses in New Jersey, Brennan said. The source of that heroin hasn't been established.

Cops found the branded drugs in a Bronx apartment after witnessing a drug handoff near the George Washington Bridge Thursday night, the online new outlet Patch New York City reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The raid resulted in the seizure of $25,000 cash, 120,000 packets of heroin or fentanyl, drug-packaging equipment and ink pads used to stamp the glassine packets.