Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Cops say traffic stop for expired license plate turned up 'plethora' of drugs, guns near rehab center, daycare

Nakyla Morman, 33, was arrested on nine felony charges including trafficking

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Georgia say a traffic stop for expired tags resulted in a major drug bust.

Nakyla Morman, 33, was pulled over Oct. 10 for driving a vehicle with an expired license plate. The officer conducting the traffic stop discovered multiple narcotics and two weapons, police said in a Facebook post.

"A plethora of drugs, from marijuana to methamphetamine to crack cocaine to powder cocaine," Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy told FOX 5 Atlanta, including what is referred to as a "crack cookie."

Morman is said to be the owner of the vehicle. She was arrested and charged with nine felonies, including trafficking, intent to distribute and possession of firearms. 

GEORGIA RECAPTURES ESCAPED INMATE, PARENTS CHARGED WITH HELPING SON FLEE HOSPITAL

Drugs from Facebook post

Police posted this picture to social media of the drugs allegedly found with Nakyla Morman. (Marietta Police Department)

The area Morman is accused of transporting the drugs through is reportedly surrounded by daycares, several schools and a substance recovery center called The Zone.

"She's just destroying other lives," Daniel Spinney, the director of program services at The Zone, told FOX 5. "To be able to come this close, we have daycares and schools in the area and the recovery center, and they should feel safe. They shouldn't have to worry about things like that being around." 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morman is currently at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.  

"This should serve as a good reminder that trouble can hide in plain sight," Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell said in the department's Facebook post. "The more we all practice ‘situational awareness’ and remember to call 911 if we see suspicious activity, the safer our communities will be."