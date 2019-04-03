Cops seek sculpture stolen from Army vet's Minnesota home; thief seen on camera

A large sculpture stolen from an Army veteran's home in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, is leading to a big search for the thief caught on camera.

"What makes this case so unique: the owner of the sculpture is an Army Vet with a strong emotional attachment to the item. It represents his time of service to our country, and the statue was a gift from his children," officials of the Coon Rapids Police Department wrote.

The statue, valued at $1,300, is about 7’ tall, with an “MK ‘08” carved into the base, along with a brass plate on the base with the artist’s name, Mark Kurtz.

It was stolen from the vet’s home, and the suspect, police said, appears to be a white male possibly wearing a dark, long wig and gloves.

