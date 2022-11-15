Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Cop shoots 2 women before turning gun on self as New York AG takes over murder-suicide probe: police

Rochester murder-suicide shooting suspect identified as Greece Police Officer Tiffani Gatson

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A murder/suicide investigation in Rochester, New York, revealed that a female law enforcement officer from a neighboring jurisdiction allegedly shot two women before turning the gun on herself, according to local police, as the state’s attorney general’s office is now taking over the case. 

The incident unfolded Monday at approximately 7:20 p.m. when officers were called to Costar St. near Saratoga Ave. for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found three females suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Rochester Police Department.

A 27-year-old female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A 29-year-old female was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the University of Rochester Medical Center. A third female in her 30s suffered non-life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshots to her upper body.

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA SHOOTING: EX-FOOTBALL PLAYER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY, VICTIMS ID'D AS FORMER TEAMMATES

An officer stands next to a Rochester Police Department patrol car.

An officer stands next to a Rochester Police Department patrol car. (Rochester Police Department)

"During the course of the preliminary investigation, it was determined the shooting resulted from a domestic-related altercation," Rochester police said in a press release provided to Fox New Digital. "The 29-year-old deceased female died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting the two victims." 

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a news conference about the ongoing investigation into the death of Daniel Prude on September 20, 2020, in Rochester, New York. Prude, who is Black, died after being taken off life support following his arrest by Rochester police.   

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a news conference about the ongoing investigation into the death of Daniel Prude on September 20, 2020, in Rochester, New York. Prude, who is Black, died after being taken off life support following his arrest by Rochester police.   

"That individual is a Law Enforcement Officer in a neighboring jurisdiction. As a result, the New York State Attorney General’s Office was called to the scene and is conducting the investigation."

The Democrat & Chronicle identified the suspect shooter as Tiffani Gatson, a member of the Greece Police Department. The shooting reportedly happened at a home. The 27-year-old victim, identified as Angely Solis, died at the scene, while Gatson was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she died shortly after, The Chronicle reported, citing Rochester police Lt. Greg Bello. 

This police station in Rochester, New York was finally quiet around 8:00 p.m. on February 1, 2021, after close to one hundred protesters demonstrated their anger after Rochester Police pepper-sprayed a 9-year-old girl.

This police station in Rochester, New York was finally quiet around 8:00 p.m. on February 1, 2021, after close to one hundred protesters demonstrated their anger after Rochester Police pepper-sprayed a 9-year-old girl. (Getty Images)

Police said any additional information will be provided by the New York State Attorney General’s Office. The attorney general’s office did not immediately return a Fox News Digital request for comment. 

