North Carolina
Published

Convicted North Carolina felons charged with drug trafficking, illegal gun possession

Joshua Cureton, 31, and LaKisha Harris, 40, were taken into custody after police searched the home

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two convicted North Carolina felons are facing drug-related charges after police executed a search warrant of a home and discovered illegal narcotics.

The police department's Street Crimes Unit had received a tip that morning about two people allegedly selling crack cocaine and heroin out of a home, FOX 8 reported.

Joshua Cureton, 31, and LaKisha Harris, 40, were taken into custody after High Point Police searched the home on Thursday.  (High Point Police Department)

Investigators seized 38 grams of heroin, 68 grams of crack cocaine, 29 Suboxone patches, a loaded AR-15 rifle, a shotgun and more than $2,500 in cash from the home on Triangle Lake Road.

The police department's Street Crimes Unit had received a tip that morning about two people allegedly selling crack cocaine and heroin out of a home. (High Point Police Department)

Cureton and Harris are both charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for drug activity near a school/daycare, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Investigators seized 38 grams of heroin, 68 grams of crack cocaine, 29 Suboxone patches, a loaded AR-15 rifle, a shotgun and more than $2,500 in cash from the home on Triangle Lake Road. (High Point Police Department)

Harris was also served with three existing failure-to-appear warrants, police said.

According to police, Cureton has been taken into custody nine times since 2018, and six of those times involved drug charges.