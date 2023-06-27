Convicted murderer attacks his attorney in bizarre courtroom clash: 'I used to box'

A convicted murderer in Florida lashed out and attacked his lawyer in the courtroom Monday as he faces the possibility of the death penalty.

Joseph Zieler, who earlier this year was convicted of the murder and rape of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and her babysitter 32-year-old Lisa Story in Cape Coral over two decades ago, was caught on video motioning for his attorney in what appeared to be an attempt to speak with him, but instead elbowed him in the face, according to a report from Fox 4.

Zieler was quickly wrestled to the floor by two bailiffs as the judge asked his attorney if he was OK.

"I used to box," the lawyer said. "I've taken a lot better shots than that one."

Zieler was sentenced to death twice for both killings, with the judge telling the him that he had "forfeited his right to live" before announcing the sentence. He plans to appeal, according to his attorney.

The convicted murderer was in court in an attempt to get a re-trial in the case before launching the attack on his attorney, Kevin Shirley.

"It seemed like he didn't want our conversation to be picked up by the microphones. So he waved me down, and I bent over, and he struck me," Shirley told Fox 4. "The bailiffs were extremely quick to respond and eliminated any future threat."

The judge dismissed Zieler's request for a re-trail.

During Zieler's sentencing, the loved ones of both victims how the 1990 murders changed their lives forever.

"In their case, I needed to be their voice, I wasn’t going to let either one of them down," Robin Cornell's mother, Jan Cornell, said at the hearing. "I wasn’t there that night to save them or at least help one get away and for 33 years I wasn’t going to let them down."

State Attorney Amira Fox, who worked on the case for decades, said seeing the conclusion of the case brought "chills."

"I moved here in 1990 and this crime had just happened, I was a young prosecutor then, and it stuck with me all of that time," Fox said. "To see 33 years later this justice served I felt chills in the courtroom."