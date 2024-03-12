Connecticut woman, 76, admits to manslaughter after hiding husband's body in home for months

A 76-year-old Connecticut woman who was accused of killing her husband, hiding his body for months and collecting his paychecks pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday, a state prosecutor said.

Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi was arrested in February 2018 in the death of her husband, Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, a professor of laboratory science and pathology at UConn Health. The body of the 84-year-old man was found in the basement of the couple’s home in Burlington, Connecticut, when police came over for a wellness check.

The medical examiner said Dr. Bigazzi died of blunt trauma to the head. Investigators said they believe he died sometime in July 2017 and that UConn Health paychecks were deposited into the couple’s joint checking account from the time of his death until February 2018.

SLAIN DOCTOR'S BODY MAY HAVE BEEN IN CONNECTICUT HOME FOR MONTHS

Prosecutors pursuing a murder case against Kosuda-Bigazzi claimed she left his body wrapped in plastic in their home for months while she continued to collect his salary.

Kosuda-Bigazzi had claimed self-defense in the killing.

Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese Walcott said Monday that Kosuda-Bigazzi pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree larceny.

LAWYERS SEEK TO SEAL WARRANT FOR WIFE OF SLAIN CONNECTICUT DOCTOR

"This case has been pending for six years so we are thankful we were able to reach a resolution today," Walcott said in a prepared release.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 28.