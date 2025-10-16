NRA sues California over ban on Glock-style firearms: 'Violates the Second Amendment'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Rifle Association and other gun groups are suing California over the state's ban on Glock-style guns with features known as switches that allow them to be converted to fully automatic weapons.

The NRA was joined by the Firearms Policy Coalition, Second Amendment Foundation, Poway Weapons & Gear, and two NRA members in challenging the state's ban.

The lawsuit argues that California’s ban on Glock-style handguns violates the Second Amendment and defies U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

"A law that bans the sale of—and correspondingly prevents citizens from acquiring—a weapon in common use violates the Second Amendment," the lawsuit reads.

"Semiautomatic handguns with cruciform trigger bars are not different from any other type of semiautomatic handgun in a constitutionally relevant way," it continues.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed Assembly Bill 1127 last week, prohibiting the sale or transfer of Glock and Glock-style handguns.

Under the law, licensed firearms dealers "shall not sell, offer for sale, exchange, give, transfer, or deliver any semiautomatic machinegun-convertible pistol," which is defined as "any semiautomatic pistol with a cruciform trigger bar that can be readily converted by hand or with common household tools … into a machinegun by the installation or attachment of a pistol converter as a replacement for the slide’s backplate without any additional engineering, machining, or modification of the pistol’s trigger mechanism."

The law excludes hammer-fired semiautomatic pistols and striker-fired semiautomatic pistols without a cruciform trigger bar. The law also does not apply to law enforcement officers.

The law is set to take effect on July 1, 2026.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reported a 570% increase in converted devices collected by law enforcement agencies between 2017 and 2021, according to The Associated Press.

"You can make a switch with a 3D printer, you going to outlaw those too?" a gun owner told Fox 11, arguing that the ban is just another step in attempting to eventually outlaw all weapons.