Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut
Published

Connecticut police investigating cause of Stamford crash that killed 4

NJ tractor-trailer driver was not injured in the accident

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Connecticut state police are seeking witnesses as investigators try to determine the cause of a crash that killed four people on Interstate 95 in Stamford.

All four victims were in an SUV that rear-ended a tractor-trailer that had slowed for heavy traffic in the northbound lanes shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, state police said. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured, authorities said.

It was not clear why there was heavy traffic early Saturday morning. State police said Sunday that all circumstances about the accident remained under investigation. According to the state Department of Transportation, lane closures on the opposite side of I-95 in Stamford were scheduled due to construction at the time of the crash.

BODY FOUND IN CONNECTICUT PARK IDENTIFIED AS NYC MAN; BROTHER CHARGED WITH MURDER

Connecticut news

Four people were killed when an SUV rear-ended a tractor-trailer in traffic on Interstate 95 in Stamford, Connecticut.

State police listed the same address in Philadelphia for all four victims: Joel Contreras-Paniagua, 49, Lorena Contreras Francisco Reyes, 59, Joel Contreras Francisco, 29, and Daniel Contreras Francisco, 23. Troopers did not specify their relationships in an initial report. No one else was in the SUV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 45-year-old tractor-trailer driver is from Elmwood Park, New Jersey.