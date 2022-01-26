Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut
Published

Connecticut police say 100 bags of fentanyl found at dead youth’s home

The 13-year-old died two days after overdosing at school

Associated Press
close
13-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose, police find 40 bags of drugs at school Video

13-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose, police find 40 bags of drugs at school

Former homicide detective Brian Foley on the rise of fentanyl in the US after a 13-year-old died at Connecticut school.

HARTFORD, Conn. — About 100 bags of fentanyl were found at the home of a 13-year-old Hartford boy who overdosed on the drug at school, police said.

The fentanyl found at the teenager’s home was packaged in the same manner as the bags of fentanyl found at his school after he overdosed and had the same identifying stamp, Hartford police said in a news release Tuesday following a search of the home.

A deadly dose of fentanyl.

A deadly dose of fentanyl. (DEA)

"We can confidently say that the fentanyl that caused the overdose was the same fentanyl that was located in the juvenile’s bedroom," police said. "At this time, we have found no evidence that anyone other than the deceased juvenile brought the fentanyl to school."

DRUG OVERDOSE DEATHS, FUELED BY FENTANYL, HIT RECORD HIGH IN U.S.

The youth, whose name was not released, died on Jan. 15, two days after collapsing at Hartford’s Sport and Medical Sciences Academy. Two additional students recovered after apparently being exposed to fentanyl and becoming ill.

Police searched the school after the student overdosed and found nearly 40 bags of fentanyl in different locations, authorities said.

  • fentanyl
    Image 1 of 2

    Fentanyl can be pressed into counterfeit pills.  (DEA)

  • An addict prepares heroin, placing a fentanyl test strip into the mixing container to check for contamination, Wednesday Aug. 22, 2018, in New York. If the strip registers a "pinkish" to red marker then the heroin is positive for contaminants. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
    Image 2 of 2

    An addict prepares heroin, placing a fentanyl test strip into the mixing container to check for contamination. (Associated Press)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators probing how the teenager got the drug have identified a person of interest, police said. No arrests have been made.

The teen’s death prompted renewed calls for schools to stock the opioid antidote naloxone, as well as for training on how to recognize and respond to overdoses.

Your Money