Published

Connecticut nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded, police say

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Connecticut early Sunday,  authorities said.

The shooting was first reported on Twitter about 3 a.m. in Hartford's South End, police said.

Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero said the shooting took place inside the Majestic Lounge on Franklin Avenue, and that a “long, complex investigation" was underway.

“We're not going to have anything for quite a bit of time,” he told The Associated Press.

Officials said that preliminary information indicated that two men and two women were wounded.

Multiple people were shot at a Connecticut nightclub, leaving one person dead, police said early Sunday.

(Ayah Galal, Channel 3 Eyewitness News (WFSB-TV) via AP)

Police identified the victim who was killed as a 28-year-old male.  Two of the wounded people were still in surgery. The others were listed in "stable" condition, police said.

In this photo provide by Channel 3 Eyewitness News (WFSB-TV), a view of the scene of a shooting at the Majestic Lounge, in Hartford, Connecticut, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

In this photo provide by Channel 3 Eyewitness News (WFSB-TV), a view of the scene of a shooting at the Majestic Lounge, in Hartford, Connecticut, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Ayah Galal, Channel 3 Eyewitness News (WFSB-TV) via AP)


The names of the victims and the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately released.

Officials told FOX61 there were two active scenes related to the shooting: one at the nightclub; and another involving a car crash on Maple Avenue near Hartford Hospital, involving one of the victims.

Police tweeted that streets surrounding the club remained closed during the investigation.

