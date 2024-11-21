Connecticut manhunt underway after suspect allegedly kills mother, infant in drive-by shooting

A Connecticut gunman accused of killing a mother and her 4-month-old child in a drive-by shooting is being pursued Thursday by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Lance Morales, a 23-year-old from Waterbury who goes by the alias "Macho", is wanted for two counts of murder, assault and other charges following the Tuesday attack in Hartford that claimed the lives of Jessiah Mercado, 20, and her infant Messiah Diaz, according to the Hartford Police Department.

"I want to talk to Lance right now. Lance, you have no other option but to hand yourself in to the Hartford Police Department for the horrific crimes that you have done," Interim Police Chief Kenny Howell told reporters Wednesday.

"I want you to pick up the phone and hand yourself in to this department. Because if you do not, I promise you -- and I make good on my promises -- that you will be apprehended and I will use all resources to apprehend you. State, federal and all the partners that I have," Howell added.

MULTI-STATE POLICE PURSUIT OF ALLEGED KIDNAPPER ENDS IN FIERY COLLISION

However, as of midday Thursday, Morales is still on the run. Police say the vehicle he was driving during the shooting incident was found unoccupied earlier today, according to Fox61.

A Hartford Police Department spokesperson tells Fox News Digital that investigators believe Morales is an associate of Mercado, who is from Springfield, Mass., and that the shooting was sparked by a dispute over a vehicle.

"There are some events, some cases, some incidents that follow you throughout your life. And I can tell you now, this will be one of those incidents. This is a sad day for us in the city of Hartford," Howell also said. "This also hit deep. This has hit the citizens of Hartford, the mothers and fathers, the grandparents, it has hit us all."

TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBER ACCUSED IN CONNECTICUT HOTEL MURDER

Hartford Police say there are "ongoing attempts to apprehend Morales with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies" and his bond will be set at $3 million when he is caught.

Officers were summoned to Hartford Hospital Tuesday afternoon "on a report of a vehicle arriving with multiple victims of gunfire," the department said.

"Three victims in total were suffering from gunshot wounds. A twenty-year-old female and her 4-month-old son were pronounced deceased at the hospital. The third victim, a male in his twenties, was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound," police continued. "The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was determined that the incident occurred moments earlier in the area of 380 New Britain Avenue. The victims were shot while in a vehicle, after the suspect vehicle pulled alongside of it and opened fire," police also said.