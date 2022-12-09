Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons
Published

Connecticut man who vanished nearly a decade ago found dead in New York home under different name

Robert Hoagland was found dead in upstate New York, but authorities don't believe he was the victim of foul play

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Missing Quinton Simon: Chatham County investigators search landfill Video

Missing Quinton Simon: Chatham County investigators search landfill

Georgia police officials said Tuesday they had reason to believe Quinton Simon's body was discarded in a "specific dumpster" and transported to a local landfill by "regular means."

A man who vanished in Connecticut nearly a decade ago has been found dead in New York where he was living under a different name, police said this week. 

Robert Hoagland was last seen on July 28, 2013, at a gas station in Newtown, Connecticut, authorities said. He was reported missing the next day after failing to pick up a relative from the airport. 

He also didn't show up for work that day and all his money, keys, cellphone and medication were still at his home, authorities said. Eventually, the search for him went cold.  

CALIFORNIA WOMAN MISSING IN MEXICO, POSSIBLY KIDNAPPED WHILE WALKING DOG: REPORTS

Robert Hoagland went missing in Connecticut in 2013. He was found dead this week in New York living under a different name, authorities said.

Robert Hoagland went missing in Connecticut in 2013. He was found dead this week in New York living under a different name, authorities said. (Newtown Police Department)

The disappearance received widespread media attention and was featured on an episode of the Investigation Discovery series "Disappeared."

On Monday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office in upstate New York contacted the Newtown Police Department about Hoagland. 

The sheriff's department said deputies responded to the death of a man at a home in Rock Hill. After not being able to identify him, they found papers with the name "Robert Hoagland," authorities said. 

They later learned Hoagland had been reported missing from Newtown and believe he was living in New York under the name Richard King since about November 2013. Newtown investigators met with Sullivan County sheriff’s officials on Tuesday to confirm Hoagland’s identity.

Robert Hoagland pictured in a police missing persons bulletin.

Robert Hoagland pictured in a police missing persons bulletin. (Newtown Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said there were no signs of foul play in his death. 

His remains were taken to the coroner for an autopsy. Police said there "was no criminal aspect" in Hoagland's disappearance. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.