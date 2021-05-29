Pittsburgh mall turns into panic after shots fired during fight

Authorities responded to a Pittsburgh, Penn., shopping mall Saturday where shots were fired but no one was hit.

Details about the incident are unknown but patrons at the Ross Park Mall were evacuated, WPXI-TV reported. A news station employee told the outlet that people were seen running out the building and that the mall has been put on lockdown.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area. It was unclear if it will remain closed to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.