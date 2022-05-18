Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut
Connecticut lacrosse player James McGrath stabbing: 16-year-old arrested, charged with murder

Connecticut teen James McGrath was killed and at least three others were stabbed in a fight reportedly outside a house party Saturday

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A Connecticut 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the deadly stabbing of 17-year-old high school Lacrosse player James McGrath during a fight outside a house party. 

The announcement from the Shelton Police Department comes four days after McGrath’s death. 

James McGrath.

James McGrath. (Fairfield College Preparatory School)

A 16-year-old from Milford is also charged with three counts of first-degree assault after allegedly also stabbing and wounding other teens during Saturday’s fight. The teen is being held on $2 million bond.

James McGrath, 17, died after he was stabbed while at a house party over the weekend. He was a junior at Fairfield College Preparatory School in Connecticut.

James McGrath, 17, died after he was stabbed while at a house party over the weekend. He was a junior at Fairfield College Preparatory School in Connecticut. (Fairfield College Preparatory School)

The teen, whose name has not been released by authorities, is to appear in court later Wednesday. 

The Shelton Detective Bureau is still actively investigating this case and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

