Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina
Published

Confederate Memorial Day: South Carolina closes government offices in observance

South Carolina among handful of states in South with such an official holiday

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

South Carolina will close state government offices Monday to mark Confederate Memorial Day. 

Some local government offices will also close in observation of the holiday, held every year on May 10. 

South Carolina is among a handful of states in the South with such an official holiday.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

State offices in Alabama and Mississippi closed down for their Confederate Memorial Days late last month. 

South Carolina chose May 10 because it is the day when Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson died in 1863 after he was wounded by his own troops and the day Union soldiers captured fleeing Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Georgia in 1865. 

Your Money