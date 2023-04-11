Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Concealed carry holder shoots would-be burglar breaking into Chicago business

The 18-year-old suspect was hospitalized with a leg wound and listed in fair condition

By Michael Lee | Fox News
An attempted burglary of a Chicago business was ended by a concealed carry holder who shot at the suspect as he attempted to break into the building.

An 18-year-old suspected burglar was shot in the leg and hospitalized after attempting to gain access to a Chicago business Sunday, according to a report from Fox 32 Chicago.

The incident happened in Chicago's Lincoln Square area, where a man inside a closed business said he heard a sound coming from the building's back door shortly before midnight Sunday. Upon investigating the noise, the man said he found an 18-year-old man attempting to break into the building.

ALLEGED CHICAGO CTA TRAIN ROBBER SHOT BY CONCEALED CARRY HOLDER

Chicago police officers

Chicago police officers (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The 40-year-old man, who possesses a valid firearm owner identification card, fired at the suspected burglar, striking him in the leg.

The 18-year-old suspect was transported to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment and was listed in fair condition.

Chicago Police cruiser

Chicago Police cruiser (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The suspect remains in police custody and charges are pending in the case.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment on the incident.