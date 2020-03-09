Commander of US Army Europe self-quarantines after he and others were exposed to coronavirus

The commander of U.S. Army Europe may have been exposed to the coronavirus at a recent conference he attended, the army said in a statement on Monday.

Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli and several of his staff members are now under self-quarantine after the exposure, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy said in a statement.

ARMY SUSPENDS TRAVEL FOR SOLDIERS, FAMILIES TO AND FROM SOUTH KOREA AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

"Out of an abundance of caution and following recommended protocols, he and others potentially affected are self-monitoring and working remotely to fulfill their command duties and responsibilities," Cavoli said. The statement did not specify where the conference in question took place, but Cavoli's command is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. The country has at least 1,151 cases of the virus.

The U.S. Army Europe public health officials have also notified all other U.S. personnel who were at risk of exposure.

"The health and welfare of our soldiers, families, civilians, allies and partners is a critical priority. We'll continue to provide them the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19," officials said.

Health officials also added that they are conducting daily assessments of the situation and remain in contact with medical professionals, the Pentagon, host nations and other allies and partners to keep abreast of potential coronavirus spread.

The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command are also working together to further research that would help to control, contain and prevent the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In its most recent effort to quash exposure to the virus for U.S. servicemembers, the army suspended travel for all soldiers and their families to and from South Korea amidst an outbreak on Sunday.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.