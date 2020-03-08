Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
US Army suspends travel for soldiers, families to and from South Korea amid coronavirus outbreak

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
The U.S. Army on Sunday suspended travel for all soldiers and their families to and from South Korea over concerns regarding the coronvirus, or COVID-19. 

The travel ban will be in effect through May 6, according to a statement from U.S. Forces Korea. There are seven U.S. Forces Korea-related personnel who have become infected with coronavirus, including one U.S. Army soldier. Overall, three U.S. service members worldwide have contracted the virus, including a sailor in Italy, and a Marine outside Washington, D.C., in addition to the soldier in South Korea.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.